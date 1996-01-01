6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
The odor of rotten eggs is due to a chemical called hydrogen sulfide. It can be deodorized by reacting it with baking soda (NaHCO3).
NaHCO3 + H2S → Na2S + CO2 + H2O
How much H2S in grams can be deodorized with 15.0 mL of 0.893 M NaHCO3?
A
0.456 g
B
0.137 g
C
0.228 g
D
0.134 g