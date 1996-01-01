The balanced equation for the reaction of bromine, Br 2 , with aqueous thiosulfate in neutral solution is Br 2 (l) + 2 S 2 O 3 2−(aq) → S 4 O 6 2−(aq) + 2 I−(aq). How much Br 2 in grams is in a solution if 37.20 mL of 0.175 M Na 2 S 2 O 3 is needed to titrate the Br 2 solution?