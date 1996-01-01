6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
The balanced equation for the reaction of bromine, Br2, with aqueous thiosulfate in neutral solution is Br2(l) + 2 S2O32−(aq) → S4O62−(aq) + 2 I−(aq). How much Br2 in grams is in a solution if 37.20 mL of 0.175 M Na2S2O3 is needed to titrate the Br2 solution?
The balanced equation for the reaction of bromine, Br2, with aqueous thiosulfate in neutral solution is Br2(l) + 2 S2O32−(aq) → S4O62−(aq) + 2 I−(aq). How much Br2 in grams is in a solution if 37.20 mL of 0.175 M Na2S2O3 is needed to titrate the Br2 solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.260 g
B
0.347 g
C
0.520 g
D
0.780 g