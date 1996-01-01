6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
Redox Reactions
100PRACTICE PROBLEM
The redox titration of tin and potassium dichromate (VI) is performed in an electrochemical cell that has a platinum electrode, a calomel reference electrode made of an Hg2Cl2/Hg electrode, and a saturated KCl solution with 3.0 M Cl−. What is the cell potential of the solution if 55.0 mL of 0.020 M K2Cr2O7 is added to a 150 mL solution of 0.020 M Sn2+ in 1.75 M H2SO4? (E°red,Sn4+/Sn2+ = 0.15 V; E°red,Cr2O7 2−/Cr3+ = 1.36 V)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.36 V
B
1.51 V
C
1.40 V
D
1.13 V