The redox titration of tin and potassium dichromate (VI) is performed in an electrochemical cell that has a platinum electrode, a calomel reference electrode made of an Hg 2 Cl 2 /Hg electrode, and a saturated KCl solution with 3.0 M Cl−. What is the cell potential of the solution if 55.0 mL of 0.020 M K 2 Cr 2 O 7 is added to a 150 mL solution of 0.020 M Sn2+ in 1.75 M H 2 SO 4 ? (E° red, Sn4+/Sn2+ = 0.15 V; E° red, Cr2O7 2− /Cr3+ = 1.36 V)