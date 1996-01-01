6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
101PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the electrode half-reaction of an alkaline battery:
2 MnO2(s) + H2O(l) + 2 e− → Mn2O3(s) + 2 OH−(aq) E°red = 0.15 V
ZnO(s) + H2O(l) + 2 e− → Zn(s) + 2 OH−(aq) E°red = −1.25 V
How does a fivefold increase in the concentration of NaOH in the electrolyte affect the cell voltage? Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A fivefold increase in the concentration of NaOH in the electrolyte increases the cell voltage because it shifts the reaction of the cell forward.
B
A fivefold increase in the concentration of NaOH in the electrolyte does not affect the cell voltage because it is not part of the overall cell reaction.
C
A fivefold increase in the concentration of NaOH in the electrolyte decreases the cell voltage because it shifts the reaction of the cell backward.