8. Thermochemistry
Constant-Pressure Calorimetry
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.00 kg block of nickel metal was heated to 98.0 °C. It was dropped in a coffee cup calorimeter containing 350.0 g of water at 25.8 °C. The temperature inside the cup became 41.3 °C. If the heat loss from the metal was all absorbed by the water, what would be the final temperature of the system?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
43.0 °C
B
82.5 °C
C
56.7 °C
D
75.2 °C