8. Thermochemistry
Constant-Pressure Calorimetry
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.00 g block of copper metal was heated to 95.0 °C. It was dropped in a coffee cup calorimeter containing 250.0 g of water at 24.5 °C. The temperature inside the cup changed to 34.9 °C after 1 hour. What is the heat released by the copper block? (specific heat copper = 0.385 J/g•°C)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-4.00 J
B
-23.1 J
C
-13.4 J
D
-36.6 J