18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
60PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cobalt (II) hydroxide is dissolved in a solution buffered at pH = 9.5, calculate the solubility Co(OH)2 (in grams per 1.00×102 mL of solution). Compare this to the solubility of Co(OH)2 in pure water.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
In water: 1.06×10–4 g / 100 mL; At pH = 9: 5.92×10–6 g / 100 mL
B
In water: 1.14×10–5 g / 100 mL; At pH = 9: 5.50×10–5 g / 100 mL
C
In water: 1.06×10–4 g / 100 mL; At pH = 9: 5.50×10–5 g / 100 mL
D
In water: 1.14×10–5 g / 100 mL; At pH = 9: 5.92×10–6 g / 100 mL