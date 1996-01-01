18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the graphs shown below which show how Mg(OH)2 behaves under different conditions. The y-axis in each graph represents the solubility of Mg(OH)2 and the x-axis represents the concentration of another reagent. Identify the graph that corresponds to the solubility of Mg(OH)2 as HCl is added to the solution.
Consider the graphs shown below which show how Mg(OH)2 behaves under different conditions. The y-axis in each graph represents the solubility of Mg(OH)2 and the x-axis represents the concentration of another reagent. Identify the graph that corresponds to the solubility of Mg(OH)2 as HCl is added to the solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C