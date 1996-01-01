2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the mass and natural abundance of Mg-26. The other isotopes of Magnesium are Mg-24 with a mass of 23.9850 amu and abundance of 78.99%; and Mg-25 with a mass of 24.9858 amu and abundance of 10.00%.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25.9825 amu
B
35.0651 amu
C
27.7808 amu
D
26.8725 amu