2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
2. Atoms & Elements Atomic Mass
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the relative abundances of the isotopes of boron if Boron-10 has a mass of 10.0129 amu and Boron-11 has a mass of 11.0093 amu.
Calculate the relative abundances of the isotopes of boron if Boron-10 has a mass of 10.0129 amu and Boron-11 has a mass of 11.0093 amu.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Boron-10 = 80.0%; Boron-11 = 20.0%
B
Boron-10 = 22.5%; Boron-11 = 77.5%
C
Boron-10 = 93.1%; Boron-11 = 6.84%
D
Boron-10 = 19.9%; Boron-11 = 80.1%