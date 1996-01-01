14. Solutions
The Colligative Properties
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Regardless of economical concerns, which among magnesium chloride, urea, potassium chloride, or sodium acetate will be most efficient in melting ice from parking lots? Discuss answer.
A
Urea will be most efficient in melting ice from parking lots because it produces the most number of moles of solute particles, and as a non-ionic substance, it does not dissociate.
B
Potassium chloride will be most efficient in melting ice from parking lots because it easily dissociates into ions and produces the most solute particles per gram.
C
Sodium acetate will be most efficient in melting ice from parking lots because it produces the most solute particles.
D
Magnesium chloride will be most efficient in melting ice from parking lots because it dissociates into 3 ions per formula unit and produces the most number of moles of solute particles.