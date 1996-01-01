14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Compare the solute-solvent interaction to the solute-solute and solvent-solvent interaction between ethanol and water when the mole fraction of water is 0.415 and the total vapor pressure is 100 torr at 40.0°C.
At 40.0°C, the vapor pressure for pure ethanol is 150 torr and for pure water is 55.3 torr.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Water-water and ethanol-ethanol interaction are the same as the water-ethanol interaction.
B
Water-water and ethanol-ethanol interaction are stronger than water-ethanol interaction.
C
Water-water and ethanol-ethanol interaction are weaker than water-ethanol interaction.