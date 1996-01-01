16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following equilibrium reaction: D(g) ⇌ E(g) + F(g), Kc = 0.450. Given that the initial concentration of D is 1.50 M and no products are present, calculate the equilibrium concentrations of D, E, and F.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[D] = 0.627 M; [E] = 0.852 M; [F] = 0.852 M
B
[D] = 0.964 M; [E] = 0.964 M; [F] = 0.627 M
C
[D] = 0.873 M; [E] = 0.627 M; [F] = 0.627 M
D
[D] = 0.542 M; [E] = 0.752 M; [F] = 0.752 M