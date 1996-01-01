16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction at 1073 K: CaCO3(s) ⇌ CaO(s) + CO2(g), Kp = 1.16 atm. A reaction vessel with a volume of 4.55 L contains 2.5 g of CaO(s) and CO2 with a pressure of 1.16 atm. Calculate the mass of CaCO3 formed when the vessel is compressed to a final volume of 0.455 L.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.23 g
B
3.65 g
C
4.46 g
D
6.83 g