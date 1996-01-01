Consider the following reaction at 1073 K: CaCO 3 (s) ⇌ CaO(s) + CO 2 (g), K p = 1.16 atm. A reaction vessel with a volume of 4.55 L contains 2.5 g of CaO(s) and CO 2 with a pressure of 1.16 atm. Calculate the mass of CaCO 3 formed when the vessel is compressed to a final volume of 0.455 L.