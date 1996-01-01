3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Ionic Compounds
3. Chemical Reactions Naming Ionic Compounds
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the names of the positive ions involved in each of the following compounds
A) MgO
B) K2SO4
C) NaBrO4
D) Co(NO3)2
E) Mn(OH)2
Identify the names of the positive ions involved in each of the following compounds
A) MgO
B) K2SO4
C) NaBrO4
D) Co(NO3)2
E) Mn(OH)2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A) Magnesium oxide, B) Potassium sulfate, C) Sodium perbromate, D) Cobalt(II) nitrate, E) Manganese(II) hydroxide
B
A) Magnesium hydroxide, B) Potassium sulfide, C) Sodium bromate, D) Cobalt(II) nitrate, E) Manganese(II) hydroxide
C
A) Magnesium hydroxide, B) Potassium sulfide, C) Sodium bromate, D) Cobalt(III) nitrite, E) Manganese(III) oxide
D
A) Magnesium oxide, B) Potassium sulfate, C) Sodium perbromate, D) Cobalt(II) nitrite, E) Manganese(III) oxide