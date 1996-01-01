3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Ionic Compounds
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the name for each of the following compounds:
A) AgCI
B) CuS
C) FeBr3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A) Silver(I) chloride, B) Copper(II) sulfide, C) Iron(III) bromide
B
A) Silver(I) chlorate, B) Copper(III) sulfide, C) Iron(III) bromate
C
A) Silver(I) chlorate, B) Copper(III) sulfate, C) Iron(II) bromate
D
A) Silver(I) chloride, B) Copper(II) sulfate, C) Iron(II) bromide