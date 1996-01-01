6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the balanced chemical reaction between the following compounds: hydrogen iodide gas and bromine gas
ANSWERS
A
H2I(g) + Br(g) → H2Br(g) + I(g)
B
2 HI(g) + Br2(g) → 2 HBr(g) + I2(g)
C
H2I(g) + Br2(g) → H2Br(g) + I2(g)
D
HI(g) + Br(g) → HBr(g) + I(g)