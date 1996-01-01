6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solution was made by mixing 50.0 mL of 0.025 M potassium sulfate labeled with radioactive sulfur-36 to 50.0 mL 0.025 M barium nitrate. The potassium sulfate solution had an initial activity of 1.26×106 Bq/mL. The leftover filtrate was discovered to have an activity of 275 Bq/mL after the resulting precipitate was removed by filtration. What is the balanced chemical equation for the reaction?
A
K2SO4 (aq) + Sr(NO3)2(aq) → 2 KNO3(aq) +SrSO4(s)
B
K2SO4 (aq) + Sr(NO3)2(aq) → 2 KNO3(aq) +SrSO4(aq)
C
K2SO4 (aq) + Sr(NO3)2(aq) → KNO3(aq) +SrSO4(s)
D
K2SO4 (aq) + Sr(NO3)2(aq) → KNO3(aq) +SrSO4(aq)