A solution was made by mixing 50.0 mL of 0.025 M potassium sulfate labeled with radioactive sulfur-36 to 50.0 mL 0.025 M barium nitrate. The potassium sulfate solution had an initial activity of 1.26×106 Bq/mL. The leftover filtrate was discovered to have an activity of 275 Bq/mL after the resulting precipitate was removed by filtration. What is the balanced chemical equation for the reaction?