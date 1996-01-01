10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Kw is equal to 1.89×10—9 when water is superheated to 450 °C and 810 atm under pressure. At 450 °C, what are the concentrations of H3O+ and OH—? Is the water neutral, acidic, or basic?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[OH−] = 1.89×10—9 M; [H3O+] = 4.35×10−5 M; acidic
B
[OH−] = [H3O+] = 4.35×10−5 M; neutral
C
[OH−] = 4.35×10−5 M; [H3O+] = 1.89×10—9 M; basic
D
[OH−] = [H3O+] = 9.45×10—10 M; neutral