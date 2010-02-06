10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The density and value of Kw for liquid water at 5.0 °C are 0.9998 g/mL and 1.2×10−15, respectively. At 5.0 °C, determine the following:
(i) fraction of the liquid water molecules that dissociate
(ii) percent dissociation
(iii) pH of a neutral solution
The density and value of Kw for liquid water at 5.0 °C are 0.9998 g/mL and 1.2×10−15, respectively. At 5.0 °C, determine the following:
(i) fraction of the liquid water molecules that dissociate
(ii) percent dissociation
(iii) pH of a neutral solution
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 6.2×10−10 (ii) 6.2×10−10% (iii) 6.54
B
(i) 6.2×10−10 (ii) 6.2×10−8% (iii) 7.46
C
(i) 6.2×10−8 (ii) 6.2×10−8% (iii) 6.54
D
(i) 6.2×10−10 (ii) 6.2×10−10% (iii) 7.46