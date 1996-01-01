18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the predominant form of B for the titration of a 25.0 mL 0.15 M solution of a weak monoprotic base, B, with a 0.15 M solution of a strong monoprotic acid, HA, at the equivalence point
Determine the predominant form of B for the titration of a 25.0 mL 0.15 M solution of a weak monoprotic base, B, with a 0.15 M solution of a strong monoprotic acid, HA, at the equivalence point
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
HA
B
A-
C
HB
D
HB+
E
HA-
F
B+