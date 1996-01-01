18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
The image below shows the titration of a weak base with a strong acid.
How much acid was added for the equivalence point to be reached? What is the pH at this point?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The volume of acid added to reach the equivalence point is 18 mL. The pH at the equivalence point is 3.00.
B
The volume of acid added to reach the equivalence point is 12 mL. The pH at the equivalence point is 4.00.
C
The volume of acid added to reach the equivalence point is 10 mL. The pH at the equivalence point is 9.00.
D
The volume of acid added to reach the equivalence point is 11 mL. The pH at the equivalence point is 6.