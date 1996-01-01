18. Aqueous Equilibrium
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a weak base (B) that can only accept one proton from an acid. A 0.15 M solution of a monoprotic strong acid (HA) was used to titrate 50.0 mL of a 0.20 M solution of B. Calculate the amount (in mol) of HA needed to reach the equivalence point.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.010 mol HA
B
0.020 mol HA
C
0.015 mol HA
D
0.025 mol HA