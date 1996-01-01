11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
The compound 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane (C2H2F4) is used to make the polymer teflon which in turn is used as coatings in non-stick coatings. The Lewis structure of C2H2F4 is shown below:
Determine the number of total valence electrons in the molecule.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
38 electrons
B
50 electrons
C
30 electrons
D
42 electrons