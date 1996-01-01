11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the Lewis structure of PHF2 so that the central P atom obeys the octet rule. Based on the drawing, answer the following:
The central P atom has ____ unshared pairs (lone pairs).
The central P atom forms ____ single bonds.
The central P atom forms ____ double bonds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1, 3, 0
B
2, 3, 0
C
2, 2, 1
D
1, 2, 1