8. Thermochemistry
Formation Equations
8. Thermochemistry Formation Equations
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if the following statement about the standard state of a substance is true or false, and correct if false: The standard state of a substance is the most stable solid form of a pure substance at 0°C and 1 atm pressure (for solutes, 1 M at 0°C).
Determine if the following statement about the standard state of a substance is true or false, and correct if false: The standard state of a substance is the most stable solid form of a pure substance at 0°C and 1 atm pressure (for solutes, 1 M at 0°C).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The statement is true.
B
The statement is false. The standard state of a substance is the most stable form (solid, liquid, or gas) of a pure substance at 25°C and 1 atm pressure (for solutes, 1 M at 25°C).