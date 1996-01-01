15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
The rate constant for the first-order decomposition of hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen is 7.652×10−12 s−1 at 313 K and 2.516×10−10 s−1 at 343 K. What is the value of the frequency factor for this reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.24×105 s−1
B
1.67×105 s−1
C
1.67×106 s−1
D
2.13×107 s−1