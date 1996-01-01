3. Chemical Reactions
Mass Percent
3. Chemical Reactions Mass Percent
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following ores: Cu2S (Chalcocite), CuS (Covellite), Cu9S5 (Digenite). Determine the mass percent of copper in each of the ores and identify which ore contains the highest copper content.
Consider the following ores: Cu2S (Chalcocite), CuS (Covellite), Cu9S5 (Digenite). Determine the mass percent of copper in each of the ores and identify which ore contains the highest copper content.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Chalcocite → 90.36 % Cu, Covellite → 44.50 %, Digenite → 56.35 %, Chalcocite has the highest copper content.
B
Chalcocite → 65.12 % Cu, Covellite → 66.46 %, Digenite → 56.35 %, Covellite has the highest copper content.
C
Chalcocite → 62.31 % Cu, Covellite → 44.50 %, Digenite → 90.36 %, Digenite has the highest copper content.
D
Chalcocite → 79.85 % Cu, Covellite → 66.46 %, Digenite → 78.10 %, Chalcocite has the highest copper content.