3. Chemical Reactions
Mass Percent
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Dead Sea has a reputation as the saltiest sea in the world, with a salinity of around 34%. Assuming the salinity is pertaining to NaCl % by mass, calculate the grams of NaCl in 30.0 gal of seawater from the Dead Sea considering a density of 1.24 g/mL.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.56 x1 04 g
B
1.26 x 104 g
C
9.64 x 105 g
D
4.79 x 105 g