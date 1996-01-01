9. Quantum Mechanics
Bohr Equation
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An equation resembling the Balmer-Rydberg equation shown below, where Z is the atomic number, can be used to describe the orbital energies of single-electron atoms or ions, such as Li+.
What wavelength of light in nanometers is released when the electron in Li+ falls from n = 4 to n = 2?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.06×10−3 nm
B
486 nm
C
1.85×10−2 nm
D
54.0 nm