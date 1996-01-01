Consider the equilibrium reaction between ethanol and acetic acid: CH 3 CH 2 OH(aq) + CH 3 COOH(aq) ⇌ CH 3 CO 2 CH 2 CH 3 (aq) + H 2 O(l). Will the equilibrium amounts of the reactants and products increase, decrease, or remain the same after a catalyst is added to the mixture?