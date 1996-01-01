16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the equilibrium reaction between ethanol and acetic acid: CH3CH2OH(aq) + CH3COOH(aq) ⇌ CH3CO2CH2CH3(aq) + H2O(l). Will the equilibrium amounts of the reactants and products increase, decrease, or remain the same after a catalyst is added to the mixture?
A
The equilibrium amounts of the reactants and products will increase.
B
The equilibrium amounts of the reactants and products will decrease.
C
The equilibrium amounts of the reactants and products will remain the same.