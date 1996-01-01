16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The interconversion of the purple CrCl3 and green [Cr(H2O)6]3+ ion shown in the following reaction is endothermic.
CrCl3(aq) + 6 H2O(aq) ⇌ [Cr(H2O)6]3+(aq) + 3 Cl−(aq)
What happens to the equilibrium concentration of CrCl3 in a solution of the reaction when the solution is diluted with water?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The equilibrium concentration of CrCl3 will increase.
B
The equilibrium concentration of CrCl3 will decrease.
C
The equilibrium concentration of CrCl3 will not change.