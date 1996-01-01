The interconversion of the purple CrCl 3 and green [Cr(H 2 O) 6 ]3+ ion shown in the following reaction is endothermic.

CrCl 3 (aq) + 6 H 2 O(aq) ⇌ [Cr(H 2 O) 6 ]3+(aq) + 3 Cl−(aq)