16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction at equilibrium: U(s) + F2(g) ⇌ UF6(g). Identify in which direction the reaction will shift after U(s) is added to the mixture.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
towards the reactants
B
towards the products
C
no shift