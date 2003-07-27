1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Diabetes is usually tested by measure fasting blood glucose levels. A person was found to have a fasting blood glucose level of 120 mg/dL. Calculate the fasting blood glucose, in grams, of this person if the total blood volume of a person is 5.7 L.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.5 g
B
6.8 g
C
9.1 g
D
7.2 g