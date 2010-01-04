1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
1. Intro to General Chemistry Dimensional Analysis
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The concentration of dissolved iron in the Pacific Ocean is 2.0 × 10–9 g/mL. If the volume of the Pacific Ocean is estimated to be 7.14 × 1020 L, calculate the mass (in g) of dissolved iron.
The concentration of dissolved iron in the Pacific Ocean is 2.0 × 10–9 g/mL. If the volume of the Pacific Ocean is estimated to be 7.14 × 1020 L, calculate the mass (in g) of dissolved iron.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.4 × 1015 g
B
1.9 × 1015 g
C
2.3 × 1015 g
D
2.7 × 1015 g