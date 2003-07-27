1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
If one whole lemon has 53 mg of vitamin C and a 6 oz cup of orange juice has 85 mg of vitamin C, vitamin C from 3.5 cups of orange juice is equal to how many lemons?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6 lemons
B
33 lemons
C
45 lemons
D
3 lemons