1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
If we express a cat's height in finger measurements rather than feet (1 foot = 2.67 finger), what is the volume in cubic inches of a 3 × 2.8 × 1.2 fingers rectangular prism?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7×10−4 in3
B
8×103 in3
C
9×102 in3
D
3×10−2 in3