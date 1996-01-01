6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
127PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the reaction 2 I–(aq) + Hg2+(aq) → I2(s) + Hg(l) at 298 K, calculate Eºcell, K, ΔGºrxn, and fill the table below.
For the reaction 2 I–(aq) + Hg2+(aq) → I2(s) + Hg(l) at 298 K, calculate Eºcell, K, ΔGºrxn, and fill the table below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Eºcell = 1.39 VΔGºrxn = –118.3 VK = 1.44 × 1011
B
Eºcell = 0.315 VΔGºrxn = –60.79 VK = 4.38 × 1010
C
Eºcell = 1.39 VΔGºrxn = –85.21 VK = 9.21 × 1012
D
Eºcell = 0.315 VΔGºrxn = –30.39 VK = 2.56 × 1010