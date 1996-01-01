6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
Metals can be removed from water by precipitation.
Ca2+ (aq) + Na2CO3 (aq) → CaCO3 (s) + 2 Na+ (aq)
Fe2+ (aq) + Ca(OH)2 (aq) → Fe(OH)2 (s) + Ca2+ (aq)
If 1700 L sample of water has 4.0x10-5 M Ca2+ and 8.0x10-7 M Fe2+, calculate the moles of Na2CO3 and Ca(OH)2 needed to precipitate them.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.4x10-3 mol Na2CO3 and 6.9x10-2 mol Ca(OH)2
B
4.0x10-5 mol Na2CO3 and 8.0x10-7 mol Ca(OH)2
C
6.9x10-2 mol Na2CO3 and 1.4x10-3 mol Ca(OH)2
D
2.0x10-5 mol Na2CO3 and 4.0x10-7 mol Ca(OH)2