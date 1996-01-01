The reactants and products in the gaseous phase for the following reactions are present at 1 atm partial pressure. In the forward direction, which reactions proceed spontaneously?

(i) N 2 (g) + 3H 2 (g) ⇌ 2 NH 3 (g); K p = 9.24×10−11

(ii) 2 O 3 (g) ⇌ 3 O 2 (g); K p = 1.01×105

(iii) Fe(s) + 5 CO(g) ⇌ Fe(CO) 5 (g); K p = 9.49×10−21