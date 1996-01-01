19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reactants and products in the gaseous phase for the following reactions are present at 1 atm partial pressure. In the forward direction, which reactions proceed spontaneously?
(i) N2(g) + 3H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g); Kp = 9.24×10−11
(ii) 2 O3(g) ⇌ 3 O2(g); Kp = 1.01×105
(iii) Fe(s) + 5 CO(g) ⇌ Fe(CO)5(g); Kp = 9.49×10−21
(iv) CH4(g) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + 3 H2(g); Kp = 1.03×1010
The reactants and products in the gaseous phase for the following reactions are present at 1 atm partial pressure. In the forward direction, which reactions proceed spontaneously?
(i) N2(g) + 3H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g); Kp = 9.24×10−11
(ii) 2 O3(g) ⇌ 3 O2(g); Kp = 1.01×105
(iii) Fe(s) + 5 CO(g) ⇌ Fe(CO)5(g); Kp = 9.49×10−21
(iv) CH4(g) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + 3 H2(g); Kp = 1.03×1010
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction (i) only
B
Reactions (ii) and (iv)
C
Reactions (i) and (iii)
D
Reaction (iii) only