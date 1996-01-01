19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following figures illustrate the initial state and equilibrium state of the reaction X2(g) ⇌ 2 X(g).
Determine whether the reaction is spontaneous or nonspontaneous. What are the signs (+, −, or 0) of ΔH, ΔS, and ΔG when the reaction proceeds from its initial state to the equilibrium state?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction is spontaneous at high temperature.
ΔH > 0, (+)
ΔS > 0, (+)
ΔG < 0, (−)
B
The reaction is nonspontaneous at all temperatures.
ΔH > 0, (+)
ΔS < 0, (−)
ΔG > 0, (+)
C
The reaction is spontaneous at low temperature.
ΔH < 0, (−)
ΔS < 0, (−)
ΔG < 0, (−)
D
The reaction is nonspontaneous at high temperature.
ΔH < 0, (−)
ΔS < 0, (−)
ΔG > 0, (+)
