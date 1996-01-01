Consider a reaction taking place in a cylindrical container with a movable piston. After the reaction reached completion, the volume changed from 15.0 L to 10.0 L at a constant pressure of 0.843 atm. If the diameter of the piston is 24.0 cm, how far will the piston move? (Useful information: V cylinder = πr2h, where h is the height; 1 L•atm = 101.325 J)