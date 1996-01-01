8. Thermochemistry
Internal Energy
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the expansion of a gas into a vacuum at constant temperature where ΔE = 0, q = 0, and w = 0. Which of the following is the correct explanation for why the system does not perform any work in this process?
A
The ideal gas is inside a vessel containing the vacuum where the external pressure acting on the gas is equal to the pressure exerted by the gas, therefore no work is done.
B
The ideal gas is inside a vessel containing the vacuum where the external pressure acting on the gas is less than the pressure exerted by the gas, therefore no work is done.
C
The ideal gas is inside a vessel containing the vacuum where the external pressure acting on the gas is greater than the pressure exerted by the gas, therefore no work is done.
D
The ideal gas is inside a vessel containing the vacuum where there is no other external pressure acting on it, therefore no work is done.