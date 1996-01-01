9. Quantum Mechanics
Electromagnetic Spectrum
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Radiation with a wavelength of 8.5 nm is emitted by a celestial body. In which region of the electromagnetic spectrum is this radiation located? If an observatory detects 5.2×108 photons per second, calculate the total energy that is detected in an hour.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
X-ray; 3.4×10–12 J/hr
B
UV; 3.4×10–12 J/hr
C
X-ray; 4.4×10–5 J/hr
D
UV; 4.4×10–5 J/hr