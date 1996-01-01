9. Quantum Mechanics
Electromagnetic Spectrum
9. Quantum Mechanics Electromagnetic Spectrum
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A certain medical procedure requires a patient to be temporarily exposed to radiation with a frequency of 27.12 MHz. Referring to the figure below, is this radiation visible to the naked eye?
A certain medical procedure requires a patient to be temporarily exposed to radiation with a frequency of 27.12 MHz. Referring to the figure below, is this radiation visible to the naked eye?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The radiation is visible to the naked eye.
B
The radiation is not visible to the naked eye