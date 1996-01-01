3. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
Balancing Chemical Equations
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the balanced chemical equation showing the formation of aqueous nitric acid, a component of acid rain, from gaseous nitrogen dioxide, gaseous oxygen, and liquid water. (Note: This is a simplified form of the reaction.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 NO2(g) + O(g) + H2O(l) → 2 HNO3(aq)
B
4 NO2(g) + O2(g) + 2 H2O(l) → 4 HNO3(aq)
C
2 HNO3(aq) → 2 NO2(g) + O(g) + H2O(l)
D
4 HNO3(aq) → 4 NO2(g) + O2(g) + 2 H2O(l)