3. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given reaction, provide the balanced chemical equation:
Aqueous hypochlorous acid and solid copper(II) react to produce solid copper(II) hypochlorite, liquid water, and chlorine gas.
A
Cu(ClO)2(s) + 2 H2O(l) + Cl2(g) → 4 HClO(aq) + Cu(s)
B
4 HClO(aq) + Cu(s) → Cu(ClO)2(s) + 2 H2O(l) + Cl2(g)
C
Cu(ClO)2(s) + H2O(l) + Cl2(g) → 2 HClO(aq) + Cu(s)
D
2 HClO(aq) + Cu(s) → Cu(ClO)2(s) + H2O(l) + Cl2(g)