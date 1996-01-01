8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Copper reacts with dilute nitric acid to produce copper nitrate, nitrogen dioxide and water:
Cu(s) + 4 HNO3(aq) → Cu(NO3)2(aq) + 2 NO2(g) + 2 H2O(l)
A 0.215 g piece of copper metal was mixed with a sufficient amount of dilute nitric acid to produce 100.0 mL solution in a coffee-cup calorimeter. Due to the exothermic reaction, the temperature of the mixture increased from 23.0°C to 25.5°C. Calculate the value of ΔH°rxn for this reaction. (Take d = 1.0 g/mL and C = 4.18 J/g•°C)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
−376.6 kJ/mol
B
−235.7 kJ/mol
C
−308.9 kJ/mol
D
−144.8 kJ/mol