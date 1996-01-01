Copper reacts with dilute nitric acid to produce copper nitrate, nitrogen dioxide and water:

Cu(s) + 4 HNO 3 (aq) → Cu(NO 3 ) 2 (aq) + 2 NO 2 (g) + 2 H 2 O(l)

A 0.215 g piece of copper metal was mixed with a sufficient amount of dilute nitric acid to produce 100.0 mL solution in a coffee-cup calorimeter. Due to the exothermic reaction, the temperature of the mixture increased from 23.0°C to 25.5°C. Calculate the value of ΔH° rxn for this reaction. (Take d = 1.0 g/mL and C = 4.18 J/g•°C)