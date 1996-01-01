8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
8. Thermochemistry Enthalpy of Formation
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Biofuels such as butanol and ethanol are used as a more environmentally friendly alternative to fossil fuels. Identify which of the two contains the greater energy per unit of mass.
Biofuels such as butanol and ethanol are used as a more environmentally friendly alternative to fossil fuels. Identify which of the two contains the greater energy per unit of mass.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
butanol
B
ethanol
C
Both have the same energy per mass
D
cannot be determined