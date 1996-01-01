8. Thermochemistry
Thermochemical Equations
8. Thermochemistry Thermochemical Equations
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assume that the average heat produced by the combustion of diesel is 44.80 kJ/g. Compare the energy produced by 5.0 L of diesel and 5.0 L of methanol if the heat of combustion of methanol is -726 kJ/mol. The density of diesel and methanol is 0.85 g/mL and 0.79 g/mL respectively.
Assume that the average heat produced by the combustion of diesel is 44.80 kJ/g. Compare the energy produced by 5.0 L of diesel and 5.0 L of methanol if the heat of combustion of methanol is -726 kJ/mol. The density of diesel and methanol is 0.85 g/mL and 0.79 g/mL respectively.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
diesel: 1.90 x 105 kJ, methanol: 8.95 x 104 kJ
B
diesel: 2.58x 105 kJ, methanol: 1.48 x 104 kJ
C
diesel: 7.89x 104 kJ, methanol: 1.41 x 105 kJ
D
diesel: 4.81x 104 kJ, methanol: 4.89 x 105 kJ